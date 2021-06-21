L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,815 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $218.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $224.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.25.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

