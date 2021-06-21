L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
AIQUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $34.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.16.
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.