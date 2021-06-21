L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $34.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

