Leisure Capital Management Buys 219 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $13,785,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 75.6% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

EA opened at $138.54 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,827 shares of company stock valued at $15,827,577 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

