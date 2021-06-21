Leisure Capital Management Makes New $225,000 Investment in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

IYT stock opened at $255.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.29. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.