Leisure Capital Management Purchases 670 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,067,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in BCE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

NYSE BCE opened at $49.00 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

