Leisure Capital Management Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $131.84 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

