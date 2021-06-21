Leisure Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.