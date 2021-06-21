Leisure Capital Management Sells 80 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,653,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,636,000 after buying an additional 331,631 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $184.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

