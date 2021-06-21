LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Holdings Cut by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,892,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

