Levolution (LEVL) Price Hits $0.0841 on Top Exchanges

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Levolution has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for $0.0841 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Levolution has a total market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $153,980.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00059589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00023790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.68 or 0.00747637 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00043939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00083513 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,643 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.