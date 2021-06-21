Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $461.80 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.00 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $460.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

