Lido Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.85 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.17.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

