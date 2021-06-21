Lido Advisors LLC Has $7.65 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paul John Balson boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.83.

NYSE:NOW opened at $533.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $498.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.50 and a 52-week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $17,027,385. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

