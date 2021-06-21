Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $282.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $332.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

