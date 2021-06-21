Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $231.23 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.36.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

