Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $101.54 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $103.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

