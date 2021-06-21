Lido Advisors LLC Sells 11,507 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,726 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $301,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,122,000 after purchasing an additional 104,291 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in SEA by 693.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $178,679,000 after buying an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

SE stock opened at $280.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.34. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.60. The company has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a PE ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

