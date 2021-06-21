Lido Advisors LLC Sells 3,575 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $95.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $96.65.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

