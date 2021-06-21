Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to announce $53.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.52 million to $56.50 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $58.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $225.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $230.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $252.50 million, with estimates ranging from $246.09 million to $258.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLNW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $403.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after buying an additional 1,418,787 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 153,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

