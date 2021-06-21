Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 62,351 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 661.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,351 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises about 1.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,803,000 after acquiring an additional 875,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $81.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

