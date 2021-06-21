Lincoln Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 7.6% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.03. The company had a trading volume of 119,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,774. The company has a market cap of $372.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

