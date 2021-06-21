Lincoln Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,029 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $211,726,000 after buying an additional 129,663 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.00. 55,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

