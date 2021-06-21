Lincoln Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.42. The stock had a trading volume of 96,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,310. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.57 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

