Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1127 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Shares of LINX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.52. 47,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,648. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 2.25. Linx has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linx stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) by 978.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Linx were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

