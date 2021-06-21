LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:SCD opened at $14.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

