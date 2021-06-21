Loom Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.98 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $44.48 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.10 or 0.00684998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00080619 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

