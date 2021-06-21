Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00053800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00162179 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,676.81 or 1.00240071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

