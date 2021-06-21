Loopring Trading Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. Loopring has a market capitalization of $284.95 million and $30.52 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00057229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.00695630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00042253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00081092 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,574,300 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

