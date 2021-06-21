Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Down 5.6%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.05. 184,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,216,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,956 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $31,093,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 201,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $24,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

