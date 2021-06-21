Lotto (LOTTO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $170,230.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Lotto has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. Lotto has a market cap of $53.95 million and $170,230.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

