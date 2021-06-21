Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 176.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,523 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,691 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,478 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,105 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 182,708 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $55.76 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

