Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Lumentum worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $50,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $80.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.45.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.