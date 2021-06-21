Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Shares Down 9.3%

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) shares traded down 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.06 and last traded at C$10.28. 778,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,345,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.33.

LUN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.080881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

