Lympo Market Token Trading 32.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $191,322.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00117477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00148253 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,573.75 or 0.99825039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002670 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

