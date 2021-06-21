Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.90. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

