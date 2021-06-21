Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.
Malibu Boats stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.90. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
