Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,843 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 193.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 62.3% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 149,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 93,277 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,349,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

