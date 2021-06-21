Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCIV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,640 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

CCIV opened at $23.40 on Monday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.17.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.