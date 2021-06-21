Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 746,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 595,989 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 611,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 386,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,428 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRBS opened at $17.17 on Monday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $18.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.65.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, cash management, investment, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

