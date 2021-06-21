Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $362,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

TDOC opened at $156.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.22. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,380 shares of company stock valued at $75,176,929 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

