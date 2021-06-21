Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $2,712,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $81,274,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $22,160,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WOOF stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 96.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.81.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.