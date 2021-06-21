Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRSP opened at $127.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.