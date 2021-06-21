Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $29.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $677.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.41. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 232,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 646,547 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 396,273 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

