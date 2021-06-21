MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $31,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $449.54 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

