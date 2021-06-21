Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 6,400 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE:AMH opened at $38.45 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.