Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,809 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of Dana worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at $12,584,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dana by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 436,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 75,533 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $22.96 on Monday. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

