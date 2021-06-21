Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $56.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.29.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $1,240,240.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

