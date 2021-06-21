Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 2,800 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,038 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Financial by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of THFF stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $559.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.