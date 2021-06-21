Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,123,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $201,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after buying an additional 482,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after buying an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.27 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

