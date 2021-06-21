Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 150,482 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,202,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,482 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $149,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,022,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,170,000 after purchasing an additional 72,683 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 24.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

