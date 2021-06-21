Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,684 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $203,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

NYSE:PWR opened at $85.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,579 shares of company stock worth $1,732,134 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.